Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong Sells 165,443 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 165,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.82, for a total transaction of $65,485,648.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,201.32. This trade represents a 99.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 27,751 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.05, for a total transaction of $10,796,526.55.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.29, for a total transaction of $8,457,250.00.

On Thursday, June 26th, Brian Armstrong sold 113,735 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $41,302,865.25.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total transaction of $121,933,051.65.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.34, for a total transaction of $6,383,500.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $6,178,750.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.54, for a total transaction of $5,013,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Brian Armstrong sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $3,968,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $388.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $400.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COIN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $301.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,294,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,323,084,000 after buying an additional 875,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,694 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $882,822,000 after purchasing an additional 127,075 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,107 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $528,592,000 after purchasing an additional 34,462 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $516,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $536,484,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

