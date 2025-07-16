Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $1.40 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.20.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Fury Gold Mines stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.81. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

Institutional Trading of Fury Gold Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fury Gold Mines stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,311,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.18% of Fury Gold Mines worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

