MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $590.00 to $680.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.67.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $442.31 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $102.40 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $392.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 3.70.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 1,160.72% and a negative return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $1,983,189.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,846.60. The trade was a 17.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $703,011.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,460 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,248.40. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,277 shares of company stock worth $2,312,345 and have sold 166,871 shares worth $67,361,417. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 855.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.