Cwm LLC Has $8.47 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.93% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FJUN. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 98,020.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FJUN stock opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $992.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

