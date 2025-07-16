LRI Investments LLC Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

LRI Investments LLC lowered its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $270,680,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,274,000 after purchasing an additional 301,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,818 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,950,000 after acquiring an additional 497,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $96,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $112,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493.90. This trade represents a 82.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of VOYA opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $84.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VOYA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Further Reading

