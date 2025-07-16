Cwm LLC Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $418.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $409.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.77. The stock has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.