Cwm LLC Purchases 3,109 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,543,000. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after acquiring an additional 111,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 347.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 54,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 42,472 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IWS opened at $132.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $140.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.17.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

