Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Position Increased by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $1,926,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Pinterest by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Pinterest by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PINS. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.61.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 6,274 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $214,006.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,158,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,527,793.63. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 29,606 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $1,014,005.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 362,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,428,982.50. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,278,445 shares of company stock valued at $43,269,922 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $42.20. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

