LRI Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 509 SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1,231.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

