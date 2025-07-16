Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 137.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,735 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $209.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.01. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $160.03 and a 1 year high of $231.13.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3786 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

