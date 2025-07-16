Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.21 ($2.05) and traded as high as GBX 207 ($2.77). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 203 ($2.72), with a volume of 1,170,546 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.81) target price on shares of Kier Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 153.21. The company has a market capitalization of £882.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83.

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

