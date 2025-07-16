TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.19 and traded as high as C$1.39. TeraGo shares last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 3,344 shares.

TeraGo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$26.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.93, a PEG ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo provides wireless connectivity and private 5G wireless networking services to businesses operating across Canada. The Company holds 2120 MHz of exclusive spectrum licenses in the 24 GHz and 38 GHz spectrum bands, which it utilizes to provide secure and reliable enterprise grade networking and connectivity services.

