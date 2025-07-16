GSK (LON:GSK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,421.59 ($19.03) and traded as high as GBX 1,495.50 ($20.02). GSK shares last traded at GBX 1,402.50 ($18.78), with a volume of 13,469,607 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.41) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

GSK Stock Down 0.0%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,434.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,421.59. The company has a market capitalization of £56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 44.90 ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GSK

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,449 ($19.40), for a total transaction of £79,303.77 ($106,177.23). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,435 ($19.21) per share, for a total transaction of £19,372.50 ($25,937.21). Insiders have purchased 1,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

