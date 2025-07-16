Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.09 and traded as high as C$46.01. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$45.65, with a volume of 334,736 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$54.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$43.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.09. The stock has a market cap of C$7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, or CAPREIT, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of multiunit residential rental properties located near major urban centers across Canada. The company’s real estate portfolio is mainly composed of apartments and townhouses situated near public amenities.

