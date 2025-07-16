Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Royale Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Royale Energy shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 6,555 shares trading hands.

Royale Energy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.68.

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

