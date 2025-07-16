Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.77 and traded as high as $9.92. Pixelworks shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 179,121 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Pixelworks from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pixelworks by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 225,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pixelworks by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,571,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 309,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

