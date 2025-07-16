Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.03 and traded as high as $1.04. Cytosorbents shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 40,411 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSO. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a market cap of $64.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 41.77% and a negative return on equity of 105.04%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Corporation will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 149.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 37,519 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 63.1% during the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 5,044,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 1,950,972 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 36.3% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 954,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 254,076 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 7.9% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,002,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 221,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 127.0% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 78,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Featured Stories

