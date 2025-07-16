Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.09 and traded as high as $64.60. Strattec Security shares last traded at $63.01, with a volume of 108,527 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

Strattec Security Stock Up 0.1%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.55. Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $144.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.84 million. Analysts forecast that Strattec Security Corporation will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Strattec Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

