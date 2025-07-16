PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.62 and traded as high as $10.77. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 780,163 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFLT. Wall Street Zen downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Maxim Group set a $11.50 target price on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Down 1.7%

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.67%.

Insider Activity

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 9,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 329,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,795.70. This trade represents a 3.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 8.9% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 73,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 486,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 103,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

