Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $560,918,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,426 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,694,000 after acquiring an additional 907,266 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,329,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $801,979,000 after acquiring an additional 364,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $264.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.28.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total transaction of $9,925,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,116 shares in the company, valued at $32,387,407.20. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $250.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.95 and a twelve month high of $277.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.94.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

