Stephens Inc. AR Sells 530 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $1,021,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,211.8% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $371.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.04 and its 200 day moving average is $343.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 target price (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Baird R W lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.71.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

