Brokerages Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Target Price at $9.75

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several brokerages have commented on INO. Wall Street Zen raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.