Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,077,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,672,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 364.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 43,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 98,884 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Stock Performance

YETI stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.85. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $351.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on YETI from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

