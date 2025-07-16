Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives $20.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Freshworks to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 7,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $114,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,635 shares in the company, valued at $494,093.90. The trade was a 18.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $114,352.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,018.34. This trade represents a 14.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 206,075 shares of company stock worth $3,219,261 over the last ninety days. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Freshworks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Freshworks by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Freshworks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Freshworks by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

FRSH stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $196.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

