Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives $20.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.07.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Freshworks to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Freshworks
Insider Transactions at Freshworks
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Freshworks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Freshworks by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Freshworks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Freshworks by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.
Freshworks Stock Down 2.3%
FRSH stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $196.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Freshworks Company Profile
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Freshworks
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- JPMorgan Q2 Results Affirm Dividend, Buybacks, & Growth
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Goldman Spotlights These 3 Stocks in Its Bullish S&P 500 Outlook
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Fastenal Surges After Earnings Beat, Tariff Risks Loom
Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.