374Water (SCWO) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Profitability

This table compares 374Water and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 374Water -2,093.18% -119.57% -98.25% 374Water Competitors -97.39% -458.26% -3.72%

Risk & Volatility

374Water has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 374Water’s competitors have a beta of 0.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get 374Water alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 374Water and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 374Water $440,000.00 -$12.43 million -1.91 374Water Competitors $3.47 billion $273.35 million 29.24

Insider and Institutional Ownership

374Water’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 374Water. 374Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

12.2% of 374Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of 374Water shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

374Water competitors beat 374Water on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

374Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

374Water Inc. provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. It serves Industrial, agricultural, defense, oil and gas, waste management, sanitation project, environmental remediation and compliance, and municipal markets. 374Water Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.