Critical Analysis: Albany International (NYSE:AIN) and Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN)

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) and Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Albany International and Fortran’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Albany International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albany International 6.44% 9.79% 5.47% Fortran N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Albany International has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortran has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albany International $1.23 billion 1.67 $87.62 million $2.48 27.38 Fortran N/A N/A N/A $0.01 3.01

This table compares Albany International and Fortran”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Albany International has higher revenue and earnings than Fortran. Fortran is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Albany International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Albany International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Albany International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.1% of Fortran shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Albany International and Fortran, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albany International 1 1 2 1 2.60 Fortran 0 0 0 0 0.00

Albany International presently has a consensus price target of $79.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.36%. Given Albany International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Albany International is more favorable than Fortran.

Summary

Albany International beats Fortran on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albany International

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications. This segment offers paper machine clothing forming, pressing, and drying fabrics, as well as engineered processing belts; and engineered fabrics. The AEC segment 3D-woven and injected composite components for aircraft engines composite airframe and engine components for military and commercial aircraft. It operates in the United States, Switzerland, France, Brazil, China, Mexico, Germany, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire.

About Fortran

(Get Free Report)

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements. The company's subsidiaries include The New Telephone Company, Inc.; CCI-Telecom, Inc.; B & L Telephone, LLC; and Fortran Communications, Inc. Fortran Corporation was formerly known as Burke Mills Inc. and changed its name to Fortran Corporation in February 2013. Fortran Corporation was founded in 1948 and is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.