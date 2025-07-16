Financial Comparison: Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) versus CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) and CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leafly and CCC Intelligent Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Leafly alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafly 0 0 1 0 3.00 CCC Intelligent Solutions 1 2 5 0 2.50

Leafly currently has a consensus price target of $9.18, suggesting a potential upside of 4,490.00%. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus price target of $12.06, suggesting a potential upside of 27.78%. Given Leafly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Leafly is more favorable than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Leafly has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Leafly and CCC Intelligent Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafly $35.87 million 0.02 -$9.50 million ($2.32) -0.09 CCC Intelligent Solutions $969.13 million 6.42 -$92.48 million $0.01 944.00

Leafly has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CCC Intelligent Solutions. Leafly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CCC Intelligent Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Leafly and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafly -14.65% N/A -25.26% CCC Intelligent Solutions 5.02% 5.35% 3.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Leafly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Leafly shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CCC Intelligent Solutions beats Leafly on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafly

(Get Free Report)

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. Leafly Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more. It offers CCC insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC casualty, CCC subrogation, and CCC claim handling; CCC repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC other ecosystem solutions, which includes CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC diagnostics service provider solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC international solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.