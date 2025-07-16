Critical Contrast: NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) vs. China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) and China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NACCO Industries and China Shenhua Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NACCO Industries $237.71 million 1.22 $33.74 million $4.63 8.39 China Shenhua Energy $47.07 billion N/A $8.68 billion $1.62 10.06

Profitability

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NACCO Industries. NACCO Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Shenhua Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares NACCO Industries and China Shenhua Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NACCO Industries 13.63% 8.54% 5.62% China Shenhua Energy 18.12% 11.45% 8.75%

Dividends

NACCO Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. China Shenhua Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. NACCO Industries pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Shenhua Energy pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NACCO Industries has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of NACCO Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of NACCO Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NACCO Industries and China Shenhua Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NACCO Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 China Shenhua Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

China Shenhua Energy has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 99.33%. Given China Shenhua Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe China Shenhua Energy is more favorable than NACCO Industries.

Volatility & Risk

NACCO Industries has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Shenhua Energy beats NACCO Industries on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies. Coal is surface mined in North Dakota and Mississippi. The North American Mining segment provides value-added contract mining and other services for producers of aggregates, activated carbon, lithium, and other industrial minerals; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, Virginia, and Nebraska. This segment also offers mining design and consulting services. The Minerals Management segment is involved in the leasing of its royalty and mineral interests to third-party exploration and production companies, and other mining companies, which grants them the rights to explore, develop, mine, produce, market, and sell gas, oil, and coal. NACCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical. The Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants and metallurgical and coal chemical producers. The Power segment generates electric power through thermal, wind, water, and gas; and sells electric power to power grid companies. The Railway segment provides railway transportation services. The Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. The Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited.

