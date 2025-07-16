CAE (CAE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CAE (NYSE: CAE) in the last few weeks:

7/7/2025 – CAE had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

6/30/2025 – CAE is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

6/27/2025 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/25/2025 – CAE was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/27/2025 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/21/2025 – CAE was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

5/19/2025 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

CAE Price Performance

NYSE:CAE opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14. CAE Inc has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $886.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in CAE by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

