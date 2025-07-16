Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $275,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 165,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,190,168.70. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 615,725 shares in the company, valued at $68,006,826.25. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,623,445. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.91. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.33 and a 52-week high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

