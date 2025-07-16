Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 296,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 64,398 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 187,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 141,284 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. The trade was a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

International Paper Stock Down 2.1%

IP stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Paper Company has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.12%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

