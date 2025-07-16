Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCS opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

