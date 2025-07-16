Stephens Inc. AR Buys 6,020 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 89,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TTE. Citigroup raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price objective on TotalEnergies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Dbs Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.96.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a $0.7108 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 49.83%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

