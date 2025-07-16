Stephens Inc. AR Purchases Shares of 105,907 AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:JANU)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:JANU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,749,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,794,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JANU opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $26.29.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF (JANU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. JANU was launched on Dec 31, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

