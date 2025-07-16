Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $71.00 target price on SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NYSE SLG opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average is $60.33. SL Green Realty Corporation has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $82.81.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.44 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -735.71%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

