Stephens Inc. AR Purchases New Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,661 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,399,000. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 17,404.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 722,760 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,379,000 after acquiring an additional 718,631 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 961.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 646,310 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after acquiring an additional 585,394 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 306,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,248,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,045,000 after acquiring an additional 293,134 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR stock opened at $171.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $262.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.83.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total transaction of $1,481,812.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 8,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,136.85. This trade represents a 54.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $466,877.71. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,689.49. This represents a 20.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,976 shares of company stock worth $2,515,172 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $236.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.87.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

