Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI stock opened at $129.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

