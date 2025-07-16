Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.16 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in STERIS by 4,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in STERIS by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 503.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $228.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $200.98 and a twelve month high of $252.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.77%.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,909.76. The trade was a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,945.60. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.