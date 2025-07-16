Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,139,000 after purchasing an additional 59,419 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department raised its stake in PayPal by 7.0% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 12,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in PayPal by 106.3% in the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 14,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 25.0% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 11,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 14.4% in the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler upgraded PayPal to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

PayPal Stock Down 1.3%

PayPal stock opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.