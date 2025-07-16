Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of CVCO opened at $432.87 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.28 and a 1 year high of $549.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $453.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.17. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $508.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVCO. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

