Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Senior Officer Sells C$64,256.00 in Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$64,256.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 35,200 shares of Endeavour Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$281,600.00.

EDR stock opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.70. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.38 and a 12 month high of C$8.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.96.

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

