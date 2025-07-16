Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Senior Officer Sells C$64,256.00 in Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$64,256.00.
Gregory Arnold Blaylock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 14th, Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 35,200 shares of Endeavour Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$281,600.00.
Endeavour Silver Stock Up 0.3%
EDR stock opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.70. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.38 and a 12 month high of C$8.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on Endeavour Silver
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Silver
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- JPMorgan Q2 Results Affirm Dividend, Buybacks, & Growth
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Goldman Spotlights These 3 Stocks in Its Bullish S&P 500 Outlook
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Fastenal Surges After Earnings Beat, Tariff Risks Loom
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.