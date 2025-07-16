Darcy Horn Davenport Sells 1,600 Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stock

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 198,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,461,539.48. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darcy Horn Davenport also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 3rd, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $91,920.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $92,864.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $95,504.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $96,928.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $100,656.00.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.21. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.56 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 133.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRBR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,187.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 73,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 49,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

