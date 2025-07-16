Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU) CEO Jay W. Roth Sells 2,304 Shares

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Get Free Report) CEO Jay W. Roth sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $28,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,247,699 shares in the company, valued at $114,578,990.61. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Venu Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VENU opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. Venu Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Venu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on Venu in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Venu

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VENU. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venu in the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in Venu in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Venu in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Venu during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venu during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000.

Venu Company Profile

Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

