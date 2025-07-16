Edward K. Christian Trust Sells 3,300 Shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Stock

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward K. Christian Trust sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $44,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 905,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,340,642.89. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edward K. Christian Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 9th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 5 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $67.50.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 5,300 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $70,013.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 6,269 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $81,810.45.

On Friday, June 27th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 1,990 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $25,651.10.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 4,400 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $57,728.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 33 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $412.83.

On Monday, June 16th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 50 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $625.00.

On Thursday, June 12th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 305 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $3,873.50.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 70 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $885.50.

On Thursday, June 5th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 9,583 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $121,895.76.

Saga Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ SGA opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

Saga Communications Dividend Announcement

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Saga Communications, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saga Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Saga Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

See Also

