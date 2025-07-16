Donal Carroll Acquires 500 Shares of Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (CVE:QNT) Stock

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (CVE:QNT – Get Free Report) Director Donal Carroll bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.22 per share, with a total value of C$14,608.00.
Quantum Biopharma Price Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Singular Research raised shares of Quantum Biopharma to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quantum Biopharma
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quantum Biopharma
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- JPMorgan Q2 Results Affirm Dividend, Buybacks, & Growth
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Goldman Spotlights These 3 Stocks in Its Bullish S&P 500 Outlook
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Fastenal Surges After Earnings Beat, Tariff Risks Loom
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.