Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Hinge Health in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hinge Health in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Hinge Health in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

HNGE opened at $45.40 on Monday. Hinge Health has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $52.16.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

