Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 6,160 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $136,813.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 835,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,547,393.32. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

On Tuesday, July 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,676 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $37,207.20.

On Monday, July 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 273 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $6,060.60.

On Monday, June 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 56 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,261.12.

On Friday, June 27th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,958 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $44,015.84.

On Thursday, June 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 54 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $1,213.92.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 10 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $224.80.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,222 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $49,883.90.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 11,071 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $247,879.69.

On Monday, June 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 553 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $12,331.90.

On Friday, June 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 400 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $8,900.00.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 88.11, a current ratio of 88.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 million. ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 22.98%. On average, analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 264,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 101,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $829,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

(Get Free Report)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.