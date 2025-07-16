Citizens Jmp Downgrades KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to Market Perform

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $137.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $122.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.88. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. The trade was a 31.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,742.50. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

