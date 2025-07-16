B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 410 ($5.49) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.56) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 456 ($6.11) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 526.41 ($7.05).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BME

B&M European Value Retail Trading Down 2.4%

LON BME opened at GBX 228.70 ($3.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 296.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 301.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.06. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 220.80 ($2.96) and a one year high of GBX 475.80 ($6.37). The firm has a market cap of £2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.05.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 31.80 ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. B&M European Value Retail had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 43.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that B&M European Value Retail will post 38.4814815 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at B&M European Value Retail

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Tjeerd Jegen bought 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £101,250 ($135,560.32). Also, insider Hounaïda Lasry bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £19,912 ($26,659.53). Insiders have bought a total of 160,500 shares of company stock valued at $42,621,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.