WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.22% from the stock’s previous close.

KLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

KLG opened at $23.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.78. WK Kellogg has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.23.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WK Kellogg

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in WK Kellogg by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 1,030.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

